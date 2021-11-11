Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has restated its commitment to contributing to significant reduction in the number of unemployed Nigerians even as the Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) lauded the indigenous conglomerate spread across Africa.

Speaking at the Dangote Special Day at the ongoing 2021 Lagos International Trade Fair, its Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Hajiya Halima Aliko-Dangote, stated that the nation’s foremost conglomerate intends to achieve the goal through its various investment projects spread across the nation.

Halima Aliko-Dangote who was represented by DIL Group Chief Commercial Officer, Rabiu Umar, said that the Group is committed to the ameliorating the sufferings in the society especially in the reduction of unemployment, hence the huge sums being invested in various projects across Nigeria.

He stated that the Group’s interest is beyond profit making but to supporting government in job creation, reducing poverty, and engaging in unprecedented philanthropy, adding that outside of government, the Dangote Group is the biggest employer of labour in Nigeria.

Rabiu said that farmers were excited over the new fertiliser product, which is already in the market, both locally and internationally.

On the Group’s participation at the Trade Fair, he said: “Our participation at all major trade fairs across the country is a means of demonstrating our firm belief that Chambers of Commerce and Industry occupy a unique position in driving economic development through their activities.”

