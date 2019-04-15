The coming on stream of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals will go a long way in bringing the much-desired resolution to the unemployment crisis ploughing the nation as the company would engage about 2000 personnel in the field of engineering only.

Its Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development & Capital Projects, Mr. Devakumar Edwin, who disclosed this while receiving the officials of Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF) in Lagos at the weekend, said opportunities for thousands of indirect job is huge given that there is fertilizer and petrochemical complex within the refinery.

He explained that the 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Refinery currently under construction is 50 per cent bigger than the current largest single train refinery in the world; and has the latest technology to challenge any such plant in Europe and everywhere.

Mr. Edwin, who also identified well-trained human capital as the most important aspect of any successful company, disclosed this during a chat with officials from the Petroleum Trust Development Fund, on a visit to the Dangote Head Office in Lagos recently.

Giving an overview of the Dangote Refinery to the visiting Head, Press & External Relations, PTDF, Mr. Kalu Otise and Mr. Lawal Ibrahim of the same unit, the Dangote boss said “although most refineries abroad tend towards mass production of diesel, the Dangote Refinery is designed to produce gasoline more than diesel, which is unique to us.