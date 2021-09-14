Dangote Oil Refinery has thrown its weight behind the efforts by Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to promote the critical issue of Research and Development (R&D) in the oil and gas sector of the economy.

To underscore its readiness to join hands with the Board, Dangote Petroleum Refinery said it decided to sponsor the 2nd edition of NCDMB Research & Development Fair and Conference 2021, which took place in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, recently, and would be willing to partner to ensure the Board succeeds.

Already, Dangote Oil Refinery management disclosed that it had selected six graduates across the six geopolitical zones in conjunction with NCDMB to take the MSc and/or PhD programmes at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria for Research & Development in Zeolites ZM5in.

With the theme: ‘Creating Sustainable Collaboration in Research and Development for the Energy Sector’, Dangote Refinery said the conference created a convergence of researchers, industry players, investors, finance enterprises and manufacturing companies to identify patentable or commercially viable products resulting from R&D activities.

The R&D Fair also afforded Dangote Oil Refinery the opportunity to showcase its 650,000 barrels-per-day single largest train refinery project and what the company has done in terms of R&D during the construction of the refinery.

Speaking during his visit to Dangote Oil Refinery exhibition booth at the Fair and conference, Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr. Simbi Wabote, commended the company for showing support to the board by participating in the fair.

He expressed the need for companies in the Nigeria oil and gas sector to start nurturing the growth of home-grown technology.

