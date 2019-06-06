To bridge the gap in Nigeria’s education sector and enable it contribute effectively to economic development, Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals has embarked on an integrated tripartite approach to boost quality of education in the public schools around host communities in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The approach includes a scholarship programme for students, a Train-the-Trainers Capacity Building Initiative for teachers and school infrastructure projects to improve the quality of education in the communities.

To ensure students receive quality education, Dangote Oil Refinery and Petrochemicals, in collaboration with NurtureHouse Limited, a company founded to strengthen quality education through enhanced teaching and learning and capacity development of teachers, organised a capacity building programme for secondary school teachers and principals in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos recently. The training sessions were delivered using practical, hands-on approach to learning. The sessions provided participants with opportunities to collaborate as well as practice knowledge and skills acquired.

At the end of each session, the participants were guided on reflective practices and action planning to encourage implementation of skills acquired when they return to their schools.

Teachers were exposed to 21st Century best practices in “Cognitive Development and Impact on Learning” as well as “Effective Pedagogical Skills”. The personal action plans produced at the end of the two-day Professional Development Programme is expected to motivate the teachers to implement their plans.

Speaking on the importance of the programme, Group Social Specialist, Group Health, Safety, Social and Environment (HSSE), Dangote Industries Limited, Mrs. Adenike Olaoye, said the capacity building programme underlines the huge impact the company has in ensuring quality education in the host communities.