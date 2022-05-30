The coming on stream of the 650,000 barrels-per-day Dangote Petroleum Refinery will guarantee availability of high quality environmentally compliant products in Nigeria, regional markets in West Africa, Southern Africa and inter-continental markets.

The President/CE of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, made this disclosure on Tuesday at the Nigerian Content Midstream – Downstream Oil and Gas Summit 2022, which held in Lagos. Dangote, who was represented by the company’s technical consultant, Babajide Soyode, said Dangote Petroleum Refinery would promote competition of local refining in Africa by encouraging existing large refineries to upscale, which would result in surplus products for exports.

He stated: “Dangote Petroleum Refinery will guarantee adequate fuels production for domestic consumption, availability of excess products for export, stabilisation of domestic currency, upgrading and expansion of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation refineries and promotion of prospects of Nigeria transformation to a regional refining hub.”

Soyode emphasised the need for the Federal Government to invest more on quality infrastructure to reduce importation of refinery equipment that would ordinarily be sourced in Nigeria.

