Dangote Refinery, currently under construction has been described as a project that would assist Nigeria’s dream of attaining 1.095 million barrels per day self-sufficiency in the refining of petroleum products.

Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Engr. Bello Rabiu, disclosed this yesterday at the on-going Nigeria Oil and Gas Opportunity Fair (NOGOF) in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Speaking on ‘Upstream Opportunity in the Oil and Gas Sector’, Rabiu commended the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote for his commitment to Nigeria’s downstream sector.

According to him, the coming on stream of the Dangote 650,000 barrels-per-day Refinery and efforts by NNPC to revamp the country’s refineries in Port Harcourt, Kaduna and Warri, would help Nigeria to achieve zero importation of refined petroleum products in the near future.

Speaking during a technical session on “Infrastructure as a Key Enabler for Opportunities in the Oil and Gas Sector”, Executive Director, Dangote Group, Ahmed Mansur, said private sector investment and execution capacity in the Nigeria gas sector need to complement government’s efforts in the industry.

Mansur said the Dangote Group catalyzes private investment to supplement the Federal Government’s onshore gas development agenda.

He added that the company is building pipeline infrastructure that would augment the natural domestic gas supply and add an estimated 12,000 Mega Watts (MW) to Nigeria’s power generation capacity.

Mansur noted that the first phase of the project is expected to deliver gas for the use of Dangote Industries, including the proposed fertilizer plant in the refinery complex, and other identified industrial and power plant users. “The pipeline infrastructure will create a corridor for evacuation of trapped gas from offshore platforms in Nigeria to allow their monetisation.