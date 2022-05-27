The Pan-African and fully integrated conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), has again emerged as the most Admired Brand in Africa for the year 2022, for its leadership position in driving quality brands across the continent.

Dangote won awards in 8 different categories, on Wednesday at the venue of the award presentation organised by a renowned organisation, Brand Africa, in Lagos. The other awards include: Most Admired Nigerian Brand, West Africa’s Most Admired Brand that symbolises African Pride; West Africa’s Most Admired African Brand, and Most Admired Nigerian Brand in Africa, among others.

Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa, Thebe Ikalafeng, stated that Dangote has remained a stalwart global African brand and symbolises African pride. He added that Dangote has also moved up a rank in the Top 100 most admired brands and retains its #1 Made-in-Nigeria brand rank.

Ikalafeng, giving an insight into the process of selecting the winners, said the rankings are based on a pan-African survey, covering over 25 countries, which collectively account for an estimated over 85 per cent of Africa’s population and 85 per cent of the continent’s GDP.

