The management of NASCON Allied Industries Plc has said it would continue to accord its staff due recognition just as it rewarded its truck drivers for meeting product delivery target and driving accident free in 2018.

Executive Director, Commercial, Hajiya Fatima Aliko Dangote, who presented various gifts to the drivers, said the drivers as critical part of the company’s workforce, are the most important assets of the company and would therefore continue to recognize and reward them for meeting targets.

Underscoring the importance which NASCON management attached to the roles of the driver, she said the business transaction of the organization with its customers is not completed until the final delivery of products to the right destination which is made possible only by the truck drivers.

“Therefore, no serious organization would take its drivers for granted. Our drivers are the most important in the distribution chain. They take a lot of risks while striving to deliver products and meet target and even exceed target. We are doing this to recognize them that they matter in our business and we will continue to celebrate them”, she stated.

Hajiya Fatima Dangote explained that the company has put in place various incentives to motivate and encourage the drivers to perform well pointing out that each driver that meet delivery target and records zero accident collects N50,000 every quarter totaling N200,000 in a year.

The NASCON boss disclosed that the annual performance award ceremony is meant to celebrate the drivers and for them to know that their contributions to the success of the company is not unappreciated.

She urged the drivers and the entire workforce not to rest on their oars but strive to exceed 2018 performance, promising them that the company would always live up to expectation by rewarding their hard work.

The Fleet Admin Manager, Mrs. Augustia Odega, explained that five of the drivers were adjudged best performing truck drivers for the year 2018 and all of them automatically becomes NASCON brand ambassadors.

Some of the criterial used in selecting the best performing drivers, according to her, include high trip performance; volume lifted – tonnage; good truck maintenance records; low cost of truck maintenance, i.e tyre and AGO usage; Accident free operations; FRSC and Safety compliance and overall driver personal conduct in compliance to company Rules and Regulations.