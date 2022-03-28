As part of efforts to rev up commerce, industry and ecnomic activities, Dangote Industries Limited is sponsoring the ongoing international trade fairs in Abeokuta and Enugu, the capitals of Ogun and Enugu States respectively.

The trade fair in Abeokuta is been organsied by the Ogun Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture while Enugu Trade Fair is powered by by Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture. Dangote Group also was the major sponsor of the recently concluded Kaduna Trade Fair. Five companies from the Africa’s foremost indigenous conglomerate, Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON, Dangote Oil Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser are participating in the two fairs.

A statement from its Communications Unit said trade fairs have become a veritable avenue for the subsidiaries to bond with their customers.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Officials from Dangote Fertiliser commissoned last week will be operating a special helpdesk for customers and farmers who want information on distribution and application of fertiliser. The desk is to be manned by well-trained officers who are groomed to answer all questions and inquiries regarding the use of fertiliser.

NASCON is offering its salt packs, seasonings, and stew mix to customers at the trade fair. The salt pack which is designed to endear the product to its teeming customers still comes in packs of 250g, 500g and 1kg. The design is to make the product more accessible and affordable for consumers and other end users.