Nigeria’s largest sugar refinery, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, has announced a profit before tax (PBT) of N36.27 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. According to the sugar refiner’s unaudited results posted on the Nigerian Exchange portal, PBT rose by N13.17 billion compared to N23.10 billion posted in the corresponding period in 2022.

Profit after tax (PAT) rose from N15.51 billion to N24.83 billion while revenue went up from N195.50 billion to N288.32 billion. Group Managing Director, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Ravindra Singhvi in his remarks attributed the positive results in the nine months to key trade interventions introduced during the year and positive market responses. He said, “Our impressive performance in the period demonstrates our resilience in the face of prevalent challenges, which rightly reflected in strong topline growth shown in the financial results.”

It should be recalled that Dangote Sugar Refinery recorded a profit before tax (PBT) of N29.73 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2022 while profit after tax (PAT) hit N20.24 billion in that period.

Meanwhile, Dangote Sugar Refinery has continued to implement its sugar backward integration projects plans and the enhancement of its Outgrowers Scheme to support the economic growth of the immediate communities. The aim is to develop a robust outgrower scheme with about 5,000 outgrowers when the projects have fully taken off, in addition to the achievement of other targets of its Sugar for Nigeria Project plan.

The key focus is of the sugar refiner is achievement of the Dangote Sugar Backward Integration Projects targets and put Nigeria on the path of sugar self-sufficiency and the world sugar map.

Employee Health and Safety as well as that of its partners remains a top priority at the company’s operations at the Apapa Refinery, its Sugar Backward Integration Operations in Numan, Adamawa State and Tunga, Nasarawa State. All processes are in compliance with stipulated health and safety protocols.

Dangote Sugar Refinery is Nigeria’s largest producer of household and commercial sugar with 1.44M MT refining capacity at the same location, refines raw sugar imported from Brazil to white, Vitamin A fortified refined granulated white sugar suitable for household and industrial uses.

Its backward integration goal is to become a global force in sugar production, by producing 1.5M MT/PA of refined sugar from locally grown sugar cane for the domestic and export markets.