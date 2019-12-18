Bolaji Okunola

Nigeria’s top philanthropists and Business moguls, Aliko Dangote and Chief Keshington Adebutu have promised to renovate the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja and Lagos National Stadium.

This was revealed by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, at the just concluded “Adopt Campaign” initiative held at Civic centre, Lagos.

The campaign, which was categorised into two “Adopt a pitch” and “Adopt a sports centre” saw the minister showing gratitude to Dangote and Adebutu who showed huge concern towards the adoption of the decayed stadiums.

The minister said Dangote has vowed to give the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO) National Stadium a new look, while Adebutu, who is fondly known for his lottery business, “Baba Ijebu”, pledged to renovate the National Stadium sited in Surulere, Lagos.

“We are gradually getting to where we belong. I personally paid a visit to Chief Aliko Dangote and he has assured to adopt the MKO Stadium Abuja, by renovating it to world standard. To further demonstrate how far we have gone to renovate decayed sports city in Lagos, Chief Keshington Adebutu has also taken over the National Stadium in Surulere. He told me he would personally rebuild the pitch and other facilities to world standards.

“These two individuals made me realise we have what it takes to host the world. All we need do is renew our sports centre. I’m happy for the massive turnout of top Nigeria philanthropists who have shown interest in promoting Nigeria sports.

“The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has also showed concern in taking our sports to enviable heights. I can confirm to you that Godwin Akpabio Stadium in Uyo remains the only standard stadium we have in Nigeria. This is not good enough for the image of the country. Look at other countries like Brazil, England and a host of others, I can assure you they can boast of over 30 world-class pitches. With this innovation of “The adopt campaign” I’m sure we will be competing with the rest of the world in terms of sports facilities. Once again, I said a very big thank you to Dangote and Adebutu who have always proved to be men of their words,” he said.