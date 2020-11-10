Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A Dangote truck laden with salt has crushed a barrow pusher yet to be identified to death at Upper Iweka. Onitsha, Anambra.

Daily Sun gathered that the truck with registration number Kano-KRY294KA lost control and ran on the victim leading to his instant death.

A source said that immediately the incident happened angry mob gathered and started beating the driver and the conductor of the truck and wanted to lynch them before some men suspected to be security operatives stormed the place to whisked them away.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

However, the action angered the mob who immediately set the truck with the loaded salt ablaze.

The source also said that mob wanted to go on rampage due to the killing of the young man but the security operatives prevented them and calmed the situation.

The State Sector Commanded Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Mr. Andrew Kumapayi who confirmed the accident warned truck drivers to abide by the stipulatied speed limits to avoid accident.