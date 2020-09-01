Business morgul and the Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has called on member states of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to vote for former Finance Minister Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala fore the president of the organisation.
Dangote in a tweet on his verified twitter handle said he fully endorse the candidature of @NOIweala to lead @WTO.
He said: “In these challenging times @WTO needs the renowned skills and tested experience of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala @NOIweala to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.”
Okonjo-Iweala is a slave of fulani cattle rearing touts from Guinea. The criminal call Dangote sit on stolen wealth of this territory natives.
We’re in 21st century world of Multipolar international order in which WTO of vanquished fallen Anglo-America is dead. The more than 200 years fraud nickname fulani caliphate with its emirates has come to an end with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The fraud nickname Nigeria has fallen and gone forever- it is Yugoslavia of Africa.
We must confiscate everything fulanis has in this natives territory which are stolen wealth of this territory natives. Only the Sword decides.