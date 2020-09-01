Business morgul and the Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote has called on member states of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to vote for former Finance Minister Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala fore the president of the organisation.

Dangote in a tweet on his verified twitter handle said he fully endorse the candidature of @NOIweala to lead @WTO.

He said: “In these challenging times @WTO needs the renowned skills and tested experience of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala @NOIweala to lead the organisation through identified obstacles and strengthen its position as the prime facilitator of international trade.”