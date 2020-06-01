Barely a week after emerging the most admired brand in Africa, the pan-African Conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has won yet another award through its television commercial on the Cable Network News (CNN) detailing its business processes.

The award, dubbed “Most Compelling Agency Story” by the World Travel Market (WTM) was won with the ‘Farm to Table’ commercial, which detailed the process of food metamorphosis from the farm as raw material to final process as food on the tables at home.

The commercial, which is part of the ‘Touching Lives’ documentary aired weekly on the CNN was shot by the CNN International Commercial to show how Dangote – through its businesses – have been touching the lives of the people in more than one way.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that Dangote Industries and CNN International Commercial are the winners of the WTM Africa Awards for the ‘Most Compelling Agency Story’”. CNN International Commercial Account Executive, Varshmi Arasalingam said “The organisers had entered us into this category additionally, for which this is certainly a proud moment for the entire team. “This award recognises our powerful storytelling capabilities, affirming that the Touching Lives Farm To Table campaign holds a prominent socio-economic impact for which Dangote Industries continues to empower and improve the lives of people in Africa.”

WTM, in explaining the award, said in winning the Most Compelling Agency Story,” marketing and effective PR campaign in tourism industry requires exceptional expertise to effectively execute campaigns with the right story to the right people.

“Dangote Industries is one the most diversified business conglomerates in Africa, with multiple entities impacting the daily lives of most of the continent’s population. The company provides the population with employment opportunities that are also self-sustaining through basic needs, such as food, cement, construction, agriculture, and technology.