From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Prince Tope Armstrong Akintunde, has hailed the decision of the former Governor of the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, to defect to the APC.

He said the step taken by Daniel will go a long way towards building a strong and virile APC in the state.

Akintunde, who is the CEO of Aerofield Homes, said Daniel is an invaluable asset to the ruling party in the state.

The APC chieftain also commended Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for returning to his roots, Ikenne Remo, in Ikenne, to revalidate his membership of the APC.

He described the decision of the Vice President as a major achievement for the party and a great effort to further strengthen the ruling party in the state.

With the defection of Daniel to the APC, Akintunde said, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) no longer has root in the state.

‘It is obvious that the defection of Otunba Gbenga Daniel is a great achievement for the party. He’s a valuable asset to the APC and that decision will further strengthen the APC in Ogun State,’ Akintunde said.

‘Here is a man who served twice as the governor of the state with lots of achievements in poverty alleviation, youth empowerment and employment, massive rural development across the 20 local government areas, opening up of the state for serious economic prosperity, among others, and 10 years after leaving office people are still talking about his legacies.

‘He is definitely coming to add a lot of value to our great party as well as the government of Prince Dapo Abiodun that has remained committed to making life a lot easier for everyone in Ogun State.

‘This is also in addition to our Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who returned home last week to revalidate his party membership. Ogun APC is indeed poised for the next level.’