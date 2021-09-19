From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, has expressed dismay at the quality of representation at the National Assembly, especially from the South West zone of the country.

Daniel, who said there was need for Nigerians to revamp the process of choosing political leaders in order to enhance quality representation and ensure good governance in the country, stated this while fielding questions from journalists shortly after declaring open the Continuous Political Education Programme organised by the Political Leadership Training Institute (POLA) in Sagamu.

He, however, called for value reorientation and conscientiousness among the people towards improving the nation’s electoral process.

The boot camp event with the theme, “Understanding Democracy, Quality Representation and Political Management,” had in attendance about 100 participants, mostly youths and emerging leaders drawn from various disciplines.

Daniel, who is the Chancellor of POLA, established in 2011 to train and mentor new leaders for the country, said there was need to return to vibrant and quality representation experienced during the era of late Senators Abraham Adesanya, Biyi Durojaiye and Jubril Martins-Kuye in the state.

According to the former governor, party leaders must desist from skewing the electoral process in favour of moneybags against those with requisite capacity.

“The problem that we have as you are aware is the process. These days, increasingly, the quality of representation, especially in the South West, is not okay. If you look at the quality we used to have at the Senate in those days; Pa Abraham Adesanya was at the Senate, Biyi Durojaiye was at the Senate and JMK (Jubril Martins-Kuye) was at the Senate too. These were people who were very sound, they knew their onions and when they stood to speak, people would listen.

