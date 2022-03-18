By Damiete Braide

Before the commencement of the book launch, You Don’t Need Money To Be Rich, written by Daniel Moses, a businessman cum author, at Oriental Hotel Lagos, recently, God Bless and the Ebony Band entertained the audience with music.

Comedian and musical artist, Godwin Komone, popularly known as Gordons, who compered the event, entertained the audience with his rib-cracking jokes.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Book reviewer, Prof Efe Omwirhiren of the Chemistry Department, Federal College of Education, Zaria, in his review, said he had read the book four times, because he found it interesting, and it was hard for him to drop the book.

You Don’t Need Money To Be Rich, he said, contained 13 chapters, beginning with two types of people on earth: the purposeful and the purposeless; the victor and the victim.

The book, he said, emphasised on being yourself and the process of realisation, leading to a purposeful destination while being yourself. In one of the author’s interjectory probations, allusion was made to Aristotle, who said knowing yourself was the beginning of all wisdom.

The reviewer remarked that the author had unearthed the reason a number of people were poor and others were rich, despite the incomparable resources at their disposal. For instance, “If money is required to be rich, then why do rich people commit suicide when they encounter certain situations in their lives?”

He hinted that “the book is a 13-chapter book devoid of varying lengths, showcasing the procured capacity of the author and how he is able to use his background in political science and business administration as well as motivational speaking to pronely appraise an organogram of issues that has the potentials of bringing out the lion in every man.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

He noted that, apart from the first and last chapters of the book, there were quotes prefacing each chapter. He said: “There are also quotations from notable individuals in the world that the book can be described as an encyclopedia of quotations, because people were duly acknowledged.

“Apart from the first chapter, other chapters have a blockbuster quote, making each chapter of You Don’t Need Money To Be Rich Rich. There are also practical illustrations or applications and testimonies of how the principle works have been enunciated in the book with so many examples.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Keynote speaker, Linus Chinedu Okorie, a leadership consultant, author and President/Founder of Guardians of the Nation International, GOTNI, a non profit leadership development organisation, in his lecture entitled “Leadership Systems for Personal and National Transformation”, commended the author for writing the book.

If you want to reinvent yourself, he said, the right place to start is to understand leadership systems” stressing, “Leadership is the ability to inspire, motivate, drive and improve on people towards a particular direction by inspiration and not intimidation or manipulation.

“The leader is somebody who has the capacity to inspire a group, and people will follow him without force. Everyone desires to be great, but not everyone ends up becoming a leader. For you to be able to be in a place where you have reinvented yourself, you need to have leadership systems.”

Daniel Moses, the author of the book, in his address of welcome, said it took him 10 years to make his debut as a writer after much research.

«I want my book to help this generation, because they lack something that they already have in their possession. I have what it takes to inspire a lot of readers, because I don›t only teach knowledge but also educate readers from life›s experiences,» he said.

He remarked that “a lot of people are doing the right thing with the wrong mindset, and they are doing the right thing with the wrong mindset.”

For the past 10 years, he said, he tried everything he could do to put his ideas in a book, and they had worked for him.

Sharing his life story, he said, “I have been into the automobile business and doing a lot of other things that have nothing to do with my destiny and purpose. When I make money, I need something I go after and I get it. I see there’s something missing inside of me, so I keep asking myself: is life all about money?

“So I now realised that something was missing, that is, my purpose. I was doing the right thing with the wrong mentality. So I have to find my purpose, and, when I found my purpose, I realised that instantly,” he concluded.