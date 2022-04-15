Alhaji Manniru Dan’iya, the Sokoto state Deputy Governor, has declared his intention to contest the governorship election in 2023.
This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday by his media aide, Malam Aminu Abubakar.
”With utmost humility and Allah’s will, I formally declare my intention to run for the office of Governor, Sokoto State, on the platform of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). I seek your support,” Abubakar quoted the Deputy Governor as saying.
He expressed appreciation to his teeming supporters and part loyalists and assured that he will build on the achievements of Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, if elected. (NAN)
Leave a Reply