LAGOS-BASED grassroots football outfit, Danjuma Babes Football Club, has declared readiness for the 3rd edition of President Mohammadu Buhari Golden Cup tournament billed to kickoff January 13, 2021 in Kaduna.
Disclosing this to Sport- ingSun in Lagos, club owner, Alhaji Auwal Mohammed Danjuma hinted that all hands are on deck to ensure his club emerge victorious, as they begin their campaign against Kaduna based club, Mairusua Academy.
Danjuma further stated that his lads will dazzle be- fore the tournament chief host, Engineer Magaji Bala Matazu, APC Chairman, Chikun Local Government Areaofthestate.
He disclosed further that the fast rising football club has also stepped up plans in their quest to trade with foreign scouts.
This was revealed after registering for the maiden edition of a scouting tournament organised by TopPro Sports management.
