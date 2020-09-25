Chairman, Danjuma Babes Football Club, Auwal Mohammed Danjuma has vowed to sign new players in his bid to re-brand his outfit.

The Lagos-base grassroots football club aiming for qualification ticket to the Nigeria National League (NNL), is currently bracing up to make the dream come through after the raging Covid-19 pandemic which has suspended football plans in the country.

In a chat with SportingSun, Mohammed talked about his aim to add more players to the club which was earlier known as Unique Sports.

” I’m delighted we are progressing. We just re-branded the club few days ago. During the event, I was glad the who is who in Nigeria football were all present to celebrate my idea.

“We’re known to participate in regional league, Surulere to be precise. We’ve fetched our selves an enviable name base on our performances in recent competition and to maintain this, we have to keep signing fresh players.

” The idea will begin when the government ease the lockdown rules given to contact sports like football and after that, our lovers and rivals will know we are determine to go for glory,” he said