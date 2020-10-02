Fred Itua, Abuja

A former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje, on Saturday married Aminatu Dahiru Binani, at a ceremony held in Abuja.

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; Governors Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Gombe; Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami; Senators Gabriel Suswam, Abdullahi Adamu; and the new Executive Director of Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Abdulmumin Jibrin, attended the wedding ceremony.

The occasion which started by 2:45pm was particularly well graced by former and present Governors, Ministers, Senators, members of the House of Representatives.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, prayed for Senator Goje, the leader of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in his State.

“As our leader, I pray Allah, Subhana WataAllah, will guide him and we wish him well in order to manage leadership with his wife,” he said.