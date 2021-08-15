Head coach of the U20 Women’s national team, Chris Danjuma has called up 35 players to the camp ahead of the African qualifying series against Central African Republic for the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

The Falconets were drawn bye in the first round in August, but will now confront the U20 girls of the CAR in the second round, first leg scheduled for 23-25 September, with the return leg in Nigeria between 7-9 October.

On the other hand, Central Africa were scheduled to battle with Equatorial Guinea in the first round, but the latter withdrew from the race, citing health reasons due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

In build up to the showdown, Danjuma is forced to look in the direction of most of the U17 players involved the cancelled 2020 U17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, with bulk of its former U20 side already above the age bracket.