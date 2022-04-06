Former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma would next Monday, chair a seminar to mark the 30th anniversary of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation.

The seminar with the theme: “The Role of Foundations in Developing Countries”, would have various heads of foundations analyse the impact of foundations on development efforts.

Danjuma, who is chairman and founder of the TY Danjuma foundation, would lead other speakers, guests, attendees in sharing experiences and exploring various areas of synergies that would ensure foundations have greater impact on development efforts.

Various categories of foundations, other cognate institutions in Nigeria, Africa and beyond are also billed to participate in the seminar. Executive Director, Obafemi Awolowo Foundation, Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dosumu who made this known, in a statement, stated that the seminar would hold virtually, starting at 5pm (Nigerian time).

The statement disclosed that the keynote address would be delivered by Prof. Friday Okonofua, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology and Director of Grants and Research at the University of Benin.