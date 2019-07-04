Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The former deputy governor of Gombe State, Mr Charles Iliya, who recently alleged that his house was invaded and his cars taken away by the assets recovery committee set up by state governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has denied rumors making the rounds that he was given a car gift while being condoled by a staunch member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Daily Sun had gathered from sources, including those close to the ex-deputy governor, that some members of the APC who were not happy with the way those who served the state under Dankwambo are being treated, have choose to identify with the former deputy governor by replacing the cars seized by the assets recovery committee.

Another source close to the ex-deputy governor confirms to Daily Sun that: “We heard that an APC member, who aspired to contest for the seat of Gombe State governor in the 2019 general election, has bought a set of vehicles for my boss; but he is still yet to bring them to him.

The source also added that he had been told by close associates of the APC member that the cars are three and that they would be delivered soon.

However, Mr Iliya, in an interview with journalists at his residence in Gombe, denied having any knowledge of such event, saying he had not received any car gift through his friends or political associates.

“I was told that such and such a person have given me a vehicle; about five people, they said. And I have not even had a phone call with any of them. It is not true,” Iliya said.

“Certainly I have friends within the APC, my party the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and even those who are not fully involved in political activities, because I do keep quiet relationship. So if they are outpouring sympathy to me, it is based on such development and lifestyle we have kept.”

While shedding more light on his seized vehicles, the former deputy governor told journalists that he is yet to make any move, because he was still waiting for the committee to submit its report and the decision of state governor on the seized properties.

“If the final decision of the governor is not to return the vehicles or the money I paid for the vehicles, I would then have no option than to go for redress in court,” the ex-deputy governor said, adding that he had presented relevant documents, including receipts signifying his payment for the vehicles, to the committee, but to no avail.