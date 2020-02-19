Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Insurgents suspected to be members of the radical Islamic group, Boko Haram, yesterday, attacked Chibok community, Borno State, exactly two years after an invasion of Dapchi, Yobe State, during which they abducted over 100 schoolgirls in a government secondary school.

At press time, Korongilum, a community in Chibok local Government Area was being attacked by insurgents.

A resident confirmed that the insurgents stormed the community around 6pm, shooting sporadically and setting many houses on fire.

“People were just returning to their houses from the farm when the insurgents came in,” the resident said.

“They came in through Forfor, and our people are running for safety as we speak.”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has, again, reiterated the commitment of his administration to ensure the release of all children and captives of terrorists across the country and beyond.

He gave the assurance in a message he personally signed in Abuja, yesterday.

Buhari’s message was released by the media unit of the State House, Abuja, to mark the second anniversary of the abduction of 110 Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe State.

“Two years ago, 110 innocent children from the town of Dapchi were taken, against their will, by terrorists of Boko Haram, 107 survived the ordeal. Today, all but one – Leah Sharibu – are returned to their families.

“Now aged 16, Leah remains in the hands of the terrorists – they say because she refuses to renounce her Christian faith.

“We say, as the government for and of all Nigerians, that no person has the right to force another to change their faith against their will and that all life is sacred.

“This government continues and seeks to secure the release of all children and captives of terrorists – and we do so regardless of their creed or the name of their creator.

“As we redouble our efforts for Leah’s return, we can never allow the terrorists to divide us – Christian against Muslim, Muslim against Christian. We are all Sons of Abraham. And all Nigerians have the same worth and rights before the law, and before God,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Buhari to immediately address the country over power tussle between the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, and the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

The PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigerians were apprehensive that the Presidency was silent in the aftermath of “revelations” by Monguno that Kyari had taken over sensitive roles.

The opposition party noted that President Buhari owed the country a duty to personally addressed the issues raised by the NSA, especially as the country is confronted with serious security challenges.

The statement read in part, “In his petition, Gen. Monguno raised salient issues concerning the state of security as well as internal factors in the Presidency frustrating the fight against insurgency and acts of violence ravaging our country.

“The party invites Nigerians to note that any President who is on top of issues of governance, and who has not relinquished his duties, would have immediately addressed the nation on such an issue of urgent national importance.

“The PDP laments that President Buhari’s taciturn posturing in the face of a command crisis is worsening our already perilous security situation and further validates global apprehensions that Mr. President has become overwhelmed by the demands of his office and completely abdicated his duties to a cabal.

“It is indeed distressing to the nation that the situation threatens our national stability and could heightens anxieties in the security hierarchy regarding whose orders to obey.

“The PDP insists that Mr. President owes it as a duty to Nigerians to personally speak to the situation immediately, as our nation is undergoing an insecurity situation that is unknown to our national history.

“The PDP, as a party that has the interest of our nation at heart, has the responsibility to invite Mr. President to address Nigerians on this matter.

“Our party, therefore, counsels the Buhari presidency not to attempt to use the decoy of silence to sweep such issue of grave national concern under the carpet, as such could compound the security situation in the country.”