Sports Minister, Sunday Dare says Tobi Amusan’s record breaking run in the 100m hurdles at the Diamond League meeting in Paris last week is a further testament of Nigeria’s rising profile in sports.

The 25-year-old ran 12.41 seconds to break the nine-month old African record she set last year at the Diamond League final in Zurich.

“Congratulations to Tobi on her new African record. This is a further testament of the rising profile of sports in Nigeria,” said the Minister.

Dare added that Amusan’s feat and the recent encouraging performances by Nigerian athletes across the globe are a sign of growth which the Sports Ministry is determined to sustain.

Nigerian track and field athletes, especially those from the World U20 Athletics Championships in Nairobi last year have achieved world class standards in their respective events with some breaking national records as old as they are while an under strength Team Nigeria won 11 medals to finish third at the African Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius a few days ago.

