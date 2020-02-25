Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare has condemned in strong terms the alleged killing of defender of Remo Stars of Sagamu, Tiamiyu Kazeem, by an operative of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), and has called for a special investigation into the wanton killing.

The minister warned that the needless profiling and killings of Nigerian youth must be checked as it is capable of depriving the country of the contribution of its vibrant youth.

“The death of the young player of Remo Stars, Tiamiyu Kazeem, is unfortunate and unwarranted,” Dare lamented.

“While I sympathise with his family, Remo Stars and the entire football fraternity, his death must not be swept under the carpet. I, therefore, call on the police high command to probe the unfortunate incident and bring the culprit to book. We have a responsibility to ensure the safety of lives and the police must understand the sanctity of live.

“Those paid to protect the citizens should not be the ones snuffing lives out of them.”

Dare insisted that though probing the incident will not restore the dead to life, a clear message must be sent by making the perpetrators account for their evil deeds.

The Remo Stars vice-captain was allegedly killed after he was pushed off a moving vehicle by an operative of SARS in Ogun State.

He was reportedly arrested for looking like a ‘Yahoo boy’ (fraudster), but despite identifying himself as a footballer he was allegedly pushed out of the moving vehicle and hit by an oncoming car. He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.