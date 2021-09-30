The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare yesterday officially declared open events to mark the 40th Anniversary of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Executive Board at the ANOCA headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

The minister who is playing host to youth and sports ministers from Algeria, Ghana and Egypt acknowledged the presence of his counterparts and said it’s time to take African sports development to the next level.

Dare said, “This celebration gladdens my heart, as I see a true reflection of generosity, understanding, international cooperation, sports and cultural exchange amongst 54 countries with a unified vision.

“The presence of the Ministers of Youth and Sports of four African countries – Algeria, Egypt, Ghana and indeed Nigeria is unprecedented and signals a new horizon for greater cooperation and coordination of sports development in Africa.”

The Minister would also commend his colleagues for being change agents and for their commitment to work together to improve the fundamentals of sports growth and development in Africa.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.