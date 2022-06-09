The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare on Wednesday charged the new Super Eagles coach, José Santos Peseiro to make the squad a blend of the very best of professional players based at home and abroad, saying the Ministry will assist in the rebuilding process by providing a conducive environment for the Portuguese to use his best efforts and endeavour to restore the confidence of football –loving Nigerians and the government in the Super Eagles.

At a brief but colourful ceremony in Abuja, where the NFF formally presented Peseiro to the government of Nigeria through the Sports Ministry, Dare told the gaffer in no uncertain terms that Nigerians want their national teams to win every game, even though this is impossibility in sport. “Whenever the team does not win, it must be clearly seen to have demonstrated high-level commitment, fervour, consistency and discipline on and off the pitch.

“In order to be able to appreciate the deep love of our people for the game and why they want their team to win all the time, you have to live in our country, enjoy our food, our weather, our hospitality. I want to let you know that the process that produced you was governed by diligence, commitment and spirit of teamwork, and indeed very thorough. I believe that you will use this opportunity to make a mark by leading the Super Eagles to new heights.”

