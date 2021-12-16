From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare and first military governor of old Rivers State and the Chairman Bayelsa Traditional Rulers Council, King Alfred Diete- Spiff, the Amanayanbo of Twon Brass, have called on Nigerians in privileged positions to emulate the bold efforts of Senator Henry Seriake Dickson, on sports development.

This is even as the Senate Committee Chairman on Youths and Sport, Senator Obinna Ogba and the leadership of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation have also commended him for the Nanaye Dickson Traditional Wrestling Competition.

The Minister and the others spokes as guests on Wednesday, at the unveiling of the 2021 edition of the Nanaye Dickson Traditional Wrestling Tournament.

The tournament is an annual event organized in honour of the memory of Senator Dickson’s late father, a community leader, an unbeaten wrestling champion and promoter of the game in his time.

