In a bid to help curb the spread of covid-19 pandemic, Youths and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has donated sanitizer, handwashers and other sanitary materials to staff of the ministry and adjourning communities in the Federal Capital Territory.

Dare said the gesture was to help against the spread of the virus, by ensuring that people adhere to hygienic instructions, which would curtail the spread of the virus.

“We have a responsibility to help fight against the spread of cobid-19 by maintaining simple hygiene of hand washing, sanitizing our hands and maintaining social distance. We must be our brother’s keepers at a time like this. We must lend support to those that are infected and prevent further spread through consistent enlightenment and education. We cannot take anything for granted. All hands must be on deck to fight this scourge. The Federal Government through the Ministry of Health and other agencies are doing everything possible to manage the spread of the virus. We have a responsibility to lend support to these efforts.”

Dare had ordered the closure of all the national stadia in Lagos, Abuja, Kaduna and Ibadan, as well as the suspension of all sporting activities to mitigate the spread of the virus.