Nigerian athletes will soon heave a sigh of relief as the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has concluded plans to float an athletes’ relief fund.

The fund, which would be raised from the proceeds of the National Lottery Trust Fund, partner agencies, corporate bodies and individuals, will take care of the welfare of athletes, their training, preparation and participation in major international competitions.

Dare has commenced talks with agencies and other partners to provide seed money for the initial take-off of the initiative.

Meanwhile, a prominent sports philanthropist, Hon. Kunle Soname, has released N10 million for the take-off of the athletes’ relief funds. The money is to support Nigerian athletes whose source of earnings has ceased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in the suspension of all major sporting events.

The modalities for the disbursement of the funds to the athletes are expected to be worked out with guidelines to be provided by the minister.