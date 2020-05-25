Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has disclosed that he is working on a new sports policy for the country, even as he outlined key areas he is focusing on, as he strives to take Nigerian sports to greater heights.

The minister, who spoke on Sportsville, a sports television show on Channels TV yesterday said he hoped to come up with a unique sports industry policy that would be the first for the country.

In his words: “We want to deliver on a sports industry policy, the first ever for this country that would move sports away from recreation to being an economic activity that can create jobs, put more value on our athletes and open up a new line of revenue for the Federal Government.”

Dare pointed out that without a solid sports policy attracting the right investment into sports would be difficult. “Without policy we can’t have the investment and the incentives needed to bring back a resurgence to our sports.”

He was, however, quick to note that three key areas are for now top on his priority.

“For me, as we speak, focus areas are infrastructure mandatory, grassroots sports development mandatory, welfare of athletes mandatory and most importantly as I said is policy…ultimately, I want to deliver a sports industry policy.”