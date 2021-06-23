Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Akin Dare, treated gold medalists that emerged from the 2021 edition of the Maltina School Games to a special breakfast on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

The celebratory breakfast, which was held at the Abora and Mazonia Suite, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, doubled as the closing ceremony for the Maltina School Games 2021, which took place across Bauchi, Lagos, Abuja and Rivers.

The event is aimed at recognising and celebrating top athletes that emerged in this year’s edition of the games from the different participating schools across Lagos State.

“For the past few years, the Maltina School Games has enriched and revived the dying national sport culture of our nation. The reception each edition has received is testament to the need that exists in Nigeria’s sport ecosystem and we are truly honoured to be at the forefront, ensuring this need is met,” senior brand manager, Elohor Olumide-Awe, said at the event.

The Sports Minister, Mr. Dare, also applauded the brand for its contributions to school sports development in the country.

Political office holders and dignitaries in attendance at the special breakfast were, NSSF president, Mrs. Olabisi Joseph, DG of Lagos State Sports Commission, Sola Aiyepeku, and prominent members of Nigerian Breweries, among others.

Through several innovative initiatives such as the Maltina School Games, Maltina has consistently delivered on its promise of happiness to Nigeria’s young people, by rewarding excellence in sportsmanship, academics and creativity.