By Rita Okoye

The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare treated gold medalists that emerged from the 2021 edition of the Maltina School Games to a special breakfast event on Thursday, June 17 2021.

The celebratory breakfast which was held at Abora and Mazonia Suite, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, doubles as the closing ceremony for the Maltina School Games 2021 which took place across Bauchi, Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt.

The event is aimed at recognising and celebrating top athletes that emerged in this year’s edition of the Games from the different participating schools across Lagos State.