The Minister for Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has assured Nigerians that he’s committed to the development of every sport in the country and not just football.

The minister said this while speaking to Sports Radio Brila FM on his plans to move sports forward in the country.

While the development of football had been prioritised ahead of other sports in the past, the minister has now disclosed that he’s not a football minister and assured other sports won’t suffer at the expense of football.

“I’m not a football minister, I believe in the totality of the development of various sports in this country.

Yes, football might enjoy a level of prominence because of the huge followership, but we must not lose sight of other sports. Other countries have become great not because of football, but because of long-distance or other sporting activities,” he said.

The minister added that he is working round the clock to ensure sports enjoy rapid development and not just football.

“I came in, focusing on football, but not taking my eyes off other key sports, almost about 10 or 11 of them, where we have an abundance of talents and other record beaters,” he said.