The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Saturday in Abuja inaugurated the Interim Management Committee constituted to oversee the affairs of basketball in Nigeria in the next two years.

It would be recalled that the Federal Government recently announced the withdrawal of the country’s basketball teams from international competitions for a period of two years following the lingering leadership rift in the Nigeria Basketball Federation.

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, said the terms of reference of the Committee are to amongst others, draw up programmes that will revamp basketball from the grassroots, attract corporate sponsors and revive the moribund domestic leagues for the development of the game within two years, and ensure the development of Basketball facilities in the entire country, and any other thing that will

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

facilitate the development of Basketball in Nigeria.

“I, therefore, charge you to carry out this enormous task ahead of you with the utmost sense of responsibility, bearing in mind that you cannot afford to fail in this National assignment.

“I also urged all the basketball stakeholders to come together to accord the Committee all the assistance and co-operation it needs to achieve because national interest must come first. It is therefore my singular honor to inaugurate the Interim Management Committee IMC for Basketball in Nigeria.” Speaking further, the minister said the inauguration was a demonstration of the government’s commitment to sports development in all its ramifications. “

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .