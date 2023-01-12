Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has labeled the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games scheduled to hold in Asaba, Delta State, from February 8 to 18 2023, as a beacon of hope for the future of Nigeria’s sports.

In a letter to the various states, the Minister said the games’ products “have been largely responsible for most of the recent successes the nation has witnessed at international sports competitions.”

The minister said that this year’s edition would be made bigger and better, as he encouraged all states to support their contingents to the games and urged the states to provide insurance covers for its contingents for the duration of the games, as part of the requirements for participation.

The Games will feature 29 sports, which includes athletics, football, basketball, volleyball, chess, fives, scrabble, gymnastics, golf, shooting, swimming, badminton, hockey, para sports, squash, amongst others.

The Dennis Osadebay University Sports Complex, Asaba, Delta State will be the venue for the Games.