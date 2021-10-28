Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the Works and Housing Minister and Babatunde Fashola on the approval for the speedy completion of the 52km Oyo-Ogbomoso Road under the Federal Government Road Infrastructure Development and Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme.

“This will be recorded as one of government’s greatest investments in road rehabilitation. President Buhari’s commitment to road construction across the country remains unprecedented. The Oyo-Ogbomoso road is vital to easing the pains of commuters along that route, especially youth and students and its completion will positively impact the socio-economic lives of the people,” he said.

In 2020, N5 billion Sukuk bond funds was approved for the Road while today’s approval for the completion of the project will be funded from the NNPC tax credit policy. The newly approved project covers Section II, Oyo State (Oyo- Ogbomoso) with contract sum of N66.8 billion.

