The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has commended the Nigerian Taekwondo team for making the country proud.

He made the remarks when he received them in his office at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The minister said he was impressed with the team’s achievements enroute the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, even as he encouraged them to do the country more proud at the Games.

“We are glad that you did Nigeria proud. This in line with my resolve to support young athletes and the initiative of paying attention to all sports.

“I promise to pay more attention to taekwondo and each of you, not just because you represent the country, but because you fall within the target group I am really interested in. When I see 15, 16, 17, 18 up to 25-year-old athletes doing what you are doing, it means a lot,” he added.

Dare also congratulated the Nigerian Taekwondo Federation Technical Director, Mr. Chika Chukwumerije, for his impressive performance and his initiative of early preparations for the Olympics.