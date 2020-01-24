Foremost gospel singer, Evang. Dare Melody will on Thursday, February 13 entertain his teeming fans at Covenant of Praise and Awards Night holding at TCCG Auditorium, 1, Ayodele Odulate Street, behind Kith & Kin, near General Hospital, Ojogbe, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

According to the host, Bishop Olufemi Omomajemun, the event, organised by Covenant of Praise Evangelical Ministry in collaboration with True Covenant Church of God (TCCG), is designed to celebrate iconic personalities in the music industry.

The convener, Evang. Dare Major implored every guest to come to the event with heart full of praise, appreciation, and joy. Some of the artistes performing are Akin Adebayo, Moboluwaji, Mega 99, Shina Harmony, and Malaika Jesu. Others include GOPM choir, TCCG choir, CCC Ikorodu, and CAC Aga. Show starts by 9pm and runs till dawn.