The stage is set for the annual Sportsville award that holds today at the Radison hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The event which is in its second edition is expected to attract big wigs in the nation’s sports sector to be led by the Honorable Minister of Sports Chief Sunday Dare who himself is being honored with a special award.

Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya disclosed yesterday that everything has been put in place for a memorable show in which guests are to be treated to several side attractions.

Ilaboya said all the 13 distinguished Nigerians to be honored have signed up to be physically present at the

