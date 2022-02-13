The stage is set for the annual Sportsville award that holds today at the Radison hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.
The event which is in its second edition is expected to attract big wigs in the nation’s sports sector to be led by the Honorable Minister of Sports Chief Sunday Dare who himself is being honored with a special award.
Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya disclosed yesterday that everything has been put in place for a memorable show in which guests are to be treated to several side attractions.
Ilaboya said all the 13 distinguished Nigerians to be honored have signed up to be physically present at the
venue to receive their award. “As we speak, all our awardees are in Lagos to receive their award alongside the Special Guest of Honor Rt. Hon Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State,” Ilaboya stated. Sportsville is honoring 13 sports personalities who have contributed immensely to sports development in the nation.
The awardees includes the Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, Delta State Sports Com- mission Chairman, Tonobok Okowa, and his Bayelsa counterpart, Daniel Igali and NFF First Vice President, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi.
