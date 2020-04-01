Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has expressed deep shock over the death of Nigeria powerlifter Ndidi Nwosu, who passed on recently.

Nwosu represented Nigeria at various international competitions, the high point was her Gold medal winning feat at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

While expressing deep condolences to the family of the iconic powerlifter, Dare extolled the performances of the deceased, which raised Nigeria’s profile on the international scene.

“It is with deep shock and sadness that I received the news of the death of Nwosu. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends and colleagues. It is indeed a great loss to Nigerian sports. We pray that God will console her family”.

The minister stated that she would be forever remembered as a patriot who committed herself to advance Nigeria in para powerlifting globally.

He prayed that God will grant Nwosu eternal rest and her family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.