In line with his avowed mandate of discovering young talents and nurturing them to stardom, Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare has offered scholarship to five-year old boxing sensation, Ayomide Adeyemo.

Dare who refers to himself as the ‘Chief Talent Hunter’ said he was moved by a viral video of the young talented boxer

“Sequel to the viral video of a talented baby boy boxer in media pages, I will be putting the baby in a boxing academy for further growth and also sponsor his education. Some financial stipends will be given for the upkeep of the lad as well.”

The five-year-old Ayomide is so talented that he could be a future Olympian, as he would be properly groomed and monitored.

The young boxer would be under the tutelage of his father, Mr. Adeyemo acting as his trainer.

In line with Dare’s vision of ensuring that athletes combine sports with education, Olamide would be training after school at their residence in Baruwa area of Lagos State.

Penultimate week in Ibadan, Dare had also offered scholarship to a young football supporter during the finals of the Unity Football Club competition at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan.