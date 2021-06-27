Bigwigs in the administration of sports in Nigeria, Sports Minister, Sunday Dare and Chairman Senate committe on Sports, Obinna Ogba on Tuesday identified with the fastest growing supporters club in the country, the Authentic Nigeria Football and Allied Sports Supporters Club.

During a visit to the office of the Sports custodian in Abuja, the National President of ANFASSC, Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi had a swell time with the minister as the supporters club gets set for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Dare was presented with a customized jersey of the Authentic brand and took a picture with Prince Ogunjimi as a form of identification with ANFASSC.

The visit had Ex Super Eagles striker and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer, Odion Jude Ighalo who has just been named the National Principal’s cup ambassador in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Authentic train also moved to the National Assembly and visited the Chairman, Senate committe on Sports, Obinna Ogba.

Senator Ogba has pitched his tent with ANFASSC in the past, and on tuesday reiterated his commitment for the brand as they continue to spread their tentacles across Africa and imbibing the international culture of supporters club globally.

An excited ANFASSC National President, Prince Abayomi Ogunjimi appreciated the heavyweight sport administrators and assured that all the country’s national team will continue to enjoy unalloyed Support from ANFASSC.

