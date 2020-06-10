The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has paid glowing tributes to the mother of late Super Eagles player, Samuel Okwaraji, Mrs. Janet Okwaraji who passed on at the age of 83.

According to Dare, “The death of Mrs. Okwaraji came to me with rude shock at a time when we had concluded plans for her monthly allowance. It is so sad and painful that she died when we had just visited her and placed her on a monthly welfare package. She was such a strong and courageous woman who took the death of her son in her strides. Considering the circumstance of her son’s death, she exhibited a great spirit. May her soul rest in peace and may God console the family she left behind.”

Dare assured that the ministry would offer all necessary support to the family to give her a befitting burial.

Only few weeks ago, the Minister had sent her cash gift, provision and food items.

He also made a commitment to be paying her monthly allowance alongside the mothers of Rashidi Yekini, AliJeje Ibrahim and late quartermiler, Sunday Bada.

Dare’s gesture to Okwaraji’s mum came almost 31 years after the demise of her son. The dreadlocked player collapsed and died in August 1989 during a 1990 World Cup Qualifier against Angola inside the main Bowl of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.