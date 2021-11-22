The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare,at the weekend promised to initiate more innovations in the sports sector .

Dare applauded the management of New Telegraph Newspaper for deeming him worthy of an award of the Innovations Man of the Year Award at the company’s award ceremony that took place at the Baltimore Hall of the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, on Friday.

Dare said the award would serve as tonic for him to do more while also praising the company for organising a world standard event.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

According to him, the level of people present at the award night showed the level of the newspaper in the country.

Dare further said he will continue to work more on other innovations with the key one at the moment the return of the National Sports Commission.

“I am elated and I am really appreciative to New Telegraph for counting me worthy for this award and it will serve as a tonic for me to do more, I will not rest on my oars, but will try to do more,” he said.

“We had several innovations and the most important one we are looking at is how to make our federations financially independent, so they can run on their own and then how to bring back the National Sports Commission, that’s a policy but it is another innovation that can serve our sports better.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .