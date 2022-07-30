Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, on Friday received Oluwatobiloba Amusan for the first time after she brought glory to Nigeria at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States of America.

Amusan won the 100m hurdles in Oregon, becoming the first Nigerian to win gold at the world championships as well as breaking a six-year record following a 12.12s in the semi finals race.

In a statement by the minister’s media department, Dare expressed his delight with the achievements of Amusan, reminding her that she has written her name boldly in history.

“You have made Nigerians happy and the country stands firmly behind you and other athletes too.

”Thank you for your brilliant performance and for displaying the Nigerian spirit,” Dare said.

He urged her alongside other athletes to remain focused on the task at hand in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Team Nigeria will begin its journey to triumph in the Track and Field event of the Commonwealth Games from Monday. (NAN)