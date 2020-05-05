Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has described the late Rashidi Yekini as one of the best strikers the African continent has produced on the eighth year anniversary of his death.

According to Sunday Dare: “He was a delight to watch during his playing days. He scored some of the most fantastic goals that left some goalkeepers helpless.

“Rashidi Yekini will forever be remembered as legend of football in Africa not just Nigeria”.

Dare concluded by saying: “May his soul continue to rest in peace”.

Yekini, an all time highest goal scorer of the Nigerian senior national team, making 58 appearances and scoring 37 goals for the team, passed away on 4th of May, 2012 at the age of 48.

A native of Kwara State, Rashidi Yekini was born in Kaduna and began his professional football career in Ivory Coast. Some of the clubs he played in the country included; Abiola babes, 3SC, Julius Berger And Gateway FC, where he retired as a footballer.