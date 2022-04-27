The Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has charged states across the nation to imbibe the Delta Model in a bid to enhance the development of grassroots sports in the country.

Dare gave the charge in Asaba when he undertook an inspection tour of the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba to ascertain the level of the state’s preparedness to host the 2022 National Sports Festival.

The Minister who was conducted round the facilities by the Chairman of the State Sports Commission and President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, Chief Tonobok Okowa said Delta remained the leader in Nigerian sports and the model it had been working with had helped it maintain that lead over the years.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said that other states that had imbibed the model have also reaped the fruits saying states like Lagos, Kwara, Kano and Edo had emulated the Sports Commission model introduced by Delta State and the result had been heartwarming over the years. Dare also enjoined states to invest more in the sports sector stressing that such investments will always bear fruits as athletes who get more support tend to excel in their sports.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to him Delta States’ investments over the years were evident in the quality of athletes it had produced saying the need to enhance the development of sports at the grassroots was not only to discover budding talents but to give them the platform to be showcased to the international community.

The Minister had inspected the level of work done in the new Indoor Sports Hall, at the Stephen Keshi International Stadium, Asaba where he expressed confidence in the state’s ability to deliver the facility before the commencement of the Games in November.